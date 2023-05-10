Marjorie Taylor Greene's team slams Milo Yiannopoulos after 'damaging' report emerges
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed far-right provocateur-turned Kanye West campaign insider Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday in the wake of news reports that he used a credit card belonging to her congressional campaign for the $7,000 purchase of Ye24.com.

“Congresswoman Greene knew nothing about the gross negligence made by a vendor and is being unfairly attacked as a result,” the congresswoman's campaign manager, Isaiah Wartman, told Rolling Stone. “The campaign was told the purchase was refunded. This wasn’t the case.”

According to Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson, Greene immediately distanced herself from Yiannopoulos to avoid blowback, since there are rules that dictates limits on how much one campaign can donate to another.

The most one campaign can donate or gift to another is currently $2,000 a year under federal law. "The payment to purchase a rival campaign’s website is damaging to Greene — a supposed Trump loyalist — both legally and politically," writes Dickinson.

The date of the credit card transaction was on the same day that Donald Trump infamously dined at Mar-a-Lago with West and the white nationalist Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes — an event that Yiannopoulos claimed he organized.

"The unredacted receipt image, reviewed by Rolling Stone, shows an American Express transaction for $7,020.16 charged by GoDaddy to an American Express card in the name of Wartman, the campaign consultant to Greene, but listing the cell phone number of Yiannopoulos. According to the GoDaddy receipt, the extraordinary sum for the website included $7,000 for the auction purchase, plus transfer and domain protection fees," Dickinson reported. "The 'Greene for Congress' campaign, on the same day, recorded a GoDaddy translation with the Federal Election Commission, for the exact amount shown on the Ye24.com receipt — down to the penny, $7,020.16 — booked as a 'domain registration and hosting' expense."

