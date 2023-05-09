Marjorie Taylor Greene gives her credit card to extremist to buy Kanye's website and sell it back to him: report

The Daily Beast on Tuesday reported on a strange relationship between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to the report, Kanye West was reimbursed for a "domain transfer" by his campaign on the same day that the domain was purchased by Greene's campaign credit card. She got $3,000 in profit. The expenditures show that Greene spent $7,020.16 to GoDaddy hosting service for "domain registration and hosting." Then, Kanye 2020 reported paying Yiannopoulos $9,955 for “domain transfer.”

"Legal experts told The Daily Beast that the transactions raise a number of questions, including about possible theft and conversion of campaign funds to personal use," said the report.



The receipts show GoDaddy billed Greene adviser Isaiah Wartman $7,020.16 for purchasing "ye24.com." A person who claims to have direct knowledge of the incident claims Yiannopoulos managed the transaction with Greene's campaign credit card, though it's unknown whether Greene's campaign knew about the expense at the time.

Campaign finance law expert Brendan Fischer called the funds “an excessive and unreported in-kind contribution to his campaign.”

If Yiannopoulos charged the Greene campaign card without anyone knowing, “then he may have committed a range of serious violations—including, potentially, causing Greene’s campaign to file false reports with the government," Fischer also said.

The FEC requires any expenses over $5,000 triggers the requirement for a campaign registration. While West has a 2020 campaign effort, he has not announced a 2024 run, nor has he filed the proper paperwork necessary to navigate the finances.

"While Ye has in recent months used the context of his 2020 campaign to court media attention around a potential 2024 run—spending hundreds of thousands of dollars while raising none—he has still not declared his candidacy or registered with the FEC," said the report.

The transaction also happened on the same day that West shared a meal with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who was advising the rapper. Just a few days later, West walked out of a podcast interview with Fuentes and Yiannopoulos.

Trump claimed at the time that he was "really impressed" with Fuentes, who denies the Holocaust ever happened.

Yiannopoulos claims credit for the Trump dinner, but he claims he didn't attend. Yiannopoulos was fired by West not long after the dinner when Yiannopoulos told the media the goal of the dinner was “to make Trump’s life miserable."

Just last week, however, The Beast reported Yiannopoulos was back on the committee of advisers for West.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.