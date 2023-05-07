Marjorie Taylor Greene blames 'mental illness, drugs, and evil forces' for Texas mall shooting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday blamed "mental illness, drugs, and evil forces" for a mall shooting in Allen, Texas, where deaths are confirmed.

Multiple people were shot and some were killed at a mall in Allen, Texas, CNN reported. The network also reported that the gunman was believed to be acting alone, and that he was killed on the scene.

Brian Glenn, director of programming at the right-wing Right Side Broadcasting Network, tweeted a graphic video purporting to show the body of the deceased shooter.



"This is the piece of shit that took innocent lives today," he wrote. "Thank GOD that a brave police officer ran into the line of fire to kill this demon."

Greene, who recently said that Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is "the biggest piece of white trash in America," retweeted the video and wrote, "This is exactly what this monster deserves."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Thank you, Tucker': State Republican group passes around thank you card for ex-Fox News host

She added, "Thank God for the brave officer that courageously ran into the line of fire to save others."

Greene's tweet didn't address the existing gun laws in Texas, nor did it talk about the possibility of firearm reform in the U.S., but it did lay the blame at the feet of unidentified "forces." She also offered the victims prayers.

"We pray for the victims and their families and an end to the mental illness, drugs, and evil forces that cause people to commit such horrors," according to the congresswoman from Georgia.