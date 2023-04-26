Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene implies stepmoms are not real moms as she rages at teacher's union chief

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has only been allowed back onto the House Education and Labor Committee for the last few years after previously losing all her committee assignments.

During Wednesday's hearing, the committee called the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, to testify about the "Diversity of Thought: Protecting Free Speech on College Campuses."

At one point Greene appeared agitated, demanding to know if Weingarten was a mother. Weingarten explained she was by marriage. She serves as a stepmother to the children her wife Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum had from her previous marriage.

"Are you a doctor?" Greene asked Weingarten.

IN OTHER NEWS: Law school professor unaware of any judge in history issuing the kind of warning that Trump got today

"No," she said.

Greene went on to attack Weingarten for not being a teacher, but Weingarten explained she's on leave from her teaching position "and this fall I will be teaching as a guest teacher at Cornell."

Greene then demanded to know if Weingarten believed in the Constitution and the First Amendment, particularly as it pertains to Greene's ban on Twitter, which happened over a year ago. She's apparently still very upset about it. In a Feb. 2023 hearing with Twitter, Greene accused one of the company's executives of "violating" her with the suspension to the private social media website.

Greene then demanded to know about Black Lives Matter, raging about Weingarten delivering supplies to teachers in Ukraine and school closures during the COVID-19 crisis.

When Weingarten began to speak up in protest, Greene shut her down: "I didn't ask you a question. What I would like to talk about is your recommendations to the CDC, as not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really not a teacher, either. So, what you did is you advised the CDC?"

As Democrats tried to step in, Greene shouted, "This is my time! Excuse me!"

"Let me tell you, I am a mother," Greene started again. "And all three of my children were directly affected by the school closures, by your recommendations which is something that you really can't understand."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) stepped in to mention the unacceptable decorum and allow Weingarten a moment to note that she is a mother whether Greene believes her to be or not.

Garcia posted the video of the incident on Twitter saying, "When Marjorie Taylor Greene says that adopted or parents through marriage aren't real parents, you'll be damn sure I'll object."

See the incident in the video below or at the link here.