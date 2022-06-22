Marjorie Taylor Greene sees possibility women will 'burn down' the Supreme Court
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) warned on Wednesday that women could "burn down" the Supreme Court over reproductive rights.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host David Brody asked Greene about attacks on "pro-life pregnancy centers" in the lead-up to the Supreme Court's likely decision to overturn federal abortion rights.

"Of course, they don't want to prosecute those people," Greene griped. "They want to intimidate women from going to these pregnancy crisis centers. They want women to have abortions. And they're not going to stop, this group, Jane's Revenge, that's targeting them and bragging about it."

"They would love to see the Supreme Court burn down by women and people demanding they have abortions," she added. "It's absurd and it's ridiculous."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

