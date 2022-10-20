Newly unearthed texts reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene's failed attempt to recruit Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 6 plan
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP)

Newly unearthed text messages show that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tried and ultimately failed to recruit then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in her plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6th, 2021.

As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, Greene reached out to Loeffler on December 2nd, 2020 to gage her willingness to help with a plan to throw out certified election results on January 6th.

"I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on the electoral college votes on Jan 6th," Greene wrote. "I need a Senator! And I think this is a major help for you to win on the 5th!!"

While Loeffler was unresponsive to this request, Greene would text her again on December 20th to invite her to a meeting at the White House to further discuss the plot.

"Hi Kelly, I’ve organized a meeting with President Trump, his legal team, and Members of electoral college votes for Joe Biden in several key states on January 6th," Greene wrote. "It’s tomorrow at 2:00. Can you come to the White House? It’s an informational meeting and planning session."

According to the AJC, Loeffler consulted her aides about how to reply -- and they told her to say she was spending that day with then-first daughter Ivanka Trump.

"I’m with Ivanka all day Mon, subject to the time of vote on relief package," Loeffler wrote. "But I’ve said everything is on table with regard to Jan 6."

