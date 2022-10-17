Marjorie Taylor Greene compares herself to Jan. 6 rioters — then quickly walks it back

In a deep dive into the career trajectory of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the New York Times' Robert Draper reports that the controversial lawmaker once told a British interviewer that she has much in common with the Jan. 6 rioters and then walked it back immediately.

As Draper wrote, Taylor Greene went from an outsider who couldn't get a meeting with Republican leaders before she won election to the face of the far-right members of the House.

Once in office, he wrote, she became one of Donald Trump's biggest defenders and, since the insurrection, a major advocate for those who participated the riot -- and are awaiting trial, -- that sent lawmakers from both sides of the aisle fleeing for their lives.

In a telling interview with the equally controversial white nationalist British journalist Katie Hopkins, Taylor Greene described what she went through on the day supporters of Trump launched their assault on Congress.

On the day after the insurrection, she told Hopkins, "Last night and into the early-morning hours was probably one of the saddest days of my life. Scariest and loneliest days of my life. On the third day on the job as a new member of Congress, um, just having our Capitol attacked, being blamed on the president that I love, and I know it’s not his fault; and then having it blamed on all the people that support him, 75 million people — 75-plus million people that have supported President Trump and have truly appreciated all his hard work and America First policies and everything about Make America Great Again.”

She added, "It was extremely lonely in there, watching, basically, the certification of the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, even though we know the election was stolen, and the Democrats were working so hard on it, but Republicans too, there were Republicans also.”

After Hopkins pressed, "It’s almost as if you’re one of them — you’re almost like one of those who could’ve been at the rally,” the GOP lawmaker responded, "I am one of those people. That’s exactly who I am.”

According to Draper, "Hastily, as if realizing the implication of what she had said, she added: 'I’m not one of those people that attacked the Capitol yesterday. I completely condemn that. I completely condemn attacking law enforcement; I support our police officers. And I thank them for their courage yesterday in keeping us safe. I know there were bad actors involved and investigations are underway — and it’s Antifa.'"

