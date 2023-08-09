'The right note': Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs as supporter suggests executing opponents
Facebook/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to constituents calling for the execution of political opponents by saying it was the "right note."

MTN reported the remarks.

At a town hall event in Gordon County on Tuesday, Greene ended the event by taking questions. One man wanted to know why Democratic politicians were not tried for treason because he said they "stomped on the Constitution."

A second man shouted for political opponents to face "the death penalty."

"I think we're ending on the right note," Greene laughed.

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNewsVideo