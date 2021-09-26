Trump gushes about Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She's really, really smart!'

QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been ridiculed for pushing a conspiracy theory that California wildfires were started by a giant Jewish space laser, but was praised for her intelligence on Saturday.

At a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump described the congresswoman who had a meltdown on the Capitol steps on Friday as "very low-key."

"She's really tough and she's really, really smart!" Trump said of the Republican who had to hold a press conference to apologize for not understanding the Holocaust.



"Very smart," he said.

"She is smart as hell, she knows what's going on, she knows what's going on," Trump said of the conspiracy theorist.

"Thank you Marjorie, you are loved. You are loved all over this country," he claimed.