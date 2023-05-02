Marjorie Taylor Greene: Working with Dems on debt ceiling maneuver would be 'career ending'

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday said fellow Republicans who may be considering working with Democrats on a rarely used legislative maneuver to resolve the debt ceiling crisis would imperil their political careers by doing so.

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia’s comment followed a Wall Street Journal report that House Democrats have initiated the discharge position process that would allow the majority of House members to circumvent leadership to bring a bill to the floor.

The time-consuming legal maneuver rarely works and was abandoned by Democrats earlier this year.

But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday resuscitated the discharge petition a day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s dire warning that the U.S. Government could run out of money as soon as June 1.

Jeffries announced the move in a letter to fellow Democrats obtained by The WSJ.

“The filing of a debt-ceiling measure to be brought up on the discharge calendar preserves an important option,” Jeffries’ letter said.

“It is now time for MAGA Republicans to act in a bipartisan manner to pay America’s bills without extreme conditions.”

President Joe Biden on Monday invited leaders from both parties to meet May 9 to discuss a resolution.

Experts say failure to raise the debt ceiling would likely trigger a global economic crisis.

But Greene indicated that House Republicans are unlikely to work with their political opponents if they expect to retain their current party affiliation.

“Sorry @RepJeffries there won’t be 5 Republicans, who sit in tight districts, willing to sign a discharge petition to bring Joe Biden’s clean debt ceiling bill to the floor,” Greene tweeted.

“That would be a career ending move unless they want to switch parties.”