Marjorie Taylor Greene: Working with Dems on debt ceiling maneuver would be 'career ending'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks on the 2nd day of CPAC in 2023. (Shutterstock.com)

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday said fellow Republicans who may be considering working with Democrats on a rarely used legislative maneuver to resolve the debt ceiling crisis would imperil their political careers by doing so.

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia’s comment followed a Wall Street Journal report that House Democrats have initiated the discharge position process that would allow the majority of House members to circumvent leadership to bring a bill to the floor.

The time-consuming legal maneuver rarely works and was abandoned by Democrats earlier this year.

But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday resuscitated the discharge petition a day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s dire warning that the U.S. Government could run out of money as soon as June 1.

Jeffries announced the move in a letter to fellow Democrats obtained by The WSJ.

“The filing of a debt-ceiling measure to be brought up on the discharge calendar preserves an important option,” Jeffries’ letter said.

“It is now time for MAGA Republicans to act in a bipartisan manner to pay America’s bills without extreme conditions.”

President Joe Biden on Monday invited leaders from both parties to meet May 9 to discuss a resolution.

Experts say failure to raise the debt ceiling would likely trigger a global economic crisis.

But Greene indicated that House Republicans are unlikely to work with their political opponents if they expect to retain their current party affiliation.

“Sorry @RepJeffries there won’t be 5 Republicans, who sit in tight districts, willing to sign a discharge petition to bring Joe Biden’s clean debt ceiling bill to the floor,” Greene tweeted.

“That would be a career ending move unless they want to switch parties.”

