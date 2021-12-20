WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene refers to Asians as 'yellow people' as she brags about diversity at right-wing event

According to Newsweek, at a gathering for the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offered an eyebrow-raising defense of the Republican Party on racial issues — using a racially-loaded term to explain why the party is inclusive.

Specifically, she suggested that the GOP couldn't be a "white supremacist" party — because there are "yellow people" voting for them.

"The Georgia Republican mentioned the term — which was historically used as a racist slur against Asian people — in her Sunday opening remarks on the second day of 'AmericaFest', a conference organized by conservative group Turning Point USA," reported Danya Hajjaji.

"'So I've never been to one of these events before,' said Greene. 'I've heard a little bit about them. I've seen a little bit of this event, this type of event before. And when I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?'' she continued. 'So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people...'"

Republican candidates for office have frequently gotten into trouble for using antiquated racial slurs.



Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore referred to "reds and yellows fighting" as an example of racial strife during his campaign for Senate. And in 2006, Sen. George Allen (R-VA) mortally wounded his bid for re-election when he referred to an Indian-American opposition researcher for his opponent as "macaca" — a slur for dark-skinned people.

Greene, a QAnon-sympathetic lawmaker, has repeatedly gotten in trouble for endorsing the idea that wildfires are being ignited by Jewish space lasers and promoting social media content advocating for the execution of prominent Democrats. She was stripped of her committee assignments for her behavior earlier this year.