Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked after railing about rail safety after voting against infrastructure

In lockstep with a number of MAGA Republicans complaining that the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio is "proof" that the Biden administration has started a "war against white people," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to the airwaves on Tuesday night to help spread the meme.
During an appearance on Fox New's Tuesday edition of Hannity, Greene claimed that that money targeting rail safety in the U.S. House's bipartisan infrastructure bill was insufficient. And that's why she didn't vote for it.
"We need to make sure that our rails are safe. Democrats passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and only $5 billion went toward rail safety. This is a failure. It would’ve never happened under a Republican-controlled infrastructure bill," Greene said.
Fox News' Sean Hannity began the segment by asking, “I don’t hear anything from the New Green Deal climate alarmist cult about what is an environmental disaster by every measure. Why?”
Greene responded by accusing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other Democrats of only giving lip service to derailment-related wildlife deaths, saying, "Train derailment is happening every single day. And now, thousands of people, birds and animals,...they’re all sick and we don’t know the consequences of this horrible accident in East Palestine. But we have people like Ilhan Omar. She wants to crack down on corporate greed when it comes to rails and the privately-owned sections of rails."
Greene then set her sights on lambasting Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
“But the real problem, Sean, is Pete Buttigieg,” Greene argued. “He’s more interested in equity and inclusion in his hiring practices, and grant-giving schemes.”
Critics on Twitter were quick to mock the congresswoman's appearance on Fox:
Jack (but not THAT Jack): It was passed in August 2022. That's six months ago. If you think you can undertake "dirt-digging" on an major infrastructure project, you really have to learn how things in the real world work. Oh, and you voted against it. We remember that. And Georgia, you deserve better.
Ponderous Things: Did you guys talk about the Trump rollback of train braking safety regulations?
Musk's_Thin_Skin: You haven't read all 14 pages of the Green New Deal because it has words and not pictures.
Steafan Dubhuidhe: This is the corporation that operated the train causing the Ohio train derailment. Why are #MAGA hats like Marjorie Taylor Greene not pointing fingers at this corporation, but instead at Biden and other democrats?
Beachnut: That was awful, and you didn't even sound drunk. Are you on drugs?
RacquelMorris: Ok, when do the conspiracies start that the train derailment was a new world order plot to kill off our meat supply? To force population control, eat bugs or babies or people, maybe aliens or lizard people from eggs laid by Marjorie Taylor Greene & fertilized w demon seed. IDK??
Roy: Why would we pay for a private monopolys railroad improvements?
Jeffrey Duvall: I have to admit, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a certain appeal. It's akin to a train derailment or a gruesome injury. It's horrible to look at, but you just can't help yourself. I just have to see what she does next. Masked Singer, perhaps?
You can watch Greene's Tuesday night appearance on Fox News below or at this link.