Mark Esper's book is a plea to voters that a Trump presidency 'cannot happen again': CNN's Gloria Borger

In a panel on CNN Friday, chief political analyst Gloria Borger broke down the implications of former President Donald Trump's defense secretary Mark Esper's allegations in his new book.

Specifically, she zoomed in on the idea that Esper was afraid Trump would use the military to seize voting equipment as part of his effort to overturn his election loss.

"When it boiled down to the message that Mark Esper was trying to get across in this book, what he says is that he believes that Donald Trump is out for one person and one person only, himself, for his own political future, for his own reputation, and that he doesn't have what it takes to be a public servant, to put even one iota of the public good over anything else," said fellow analyst Dana Bash. "And I think if there is one takeaway, that is probably it. Again, what we need to do is remember that this is also a man with a reputation who wants it try to keep it intact, and he clearly feels like his reputation was tarnished."

"I think there are a lot of people who worked in that White House who I've spoken with and you've spoken with who are kind of going through a little bit of personal therapy here," said Borger. "Because they're trying to figure out what they saw, exactly what they saw, what they did, and what they didn't do. And, you know, we have seen that in Stephanie Grisham, for example, who has written about this, now Mark Esper has written about this."

"There seems to be a need — yes, they want to sell books, but there seems to be a need to kind of lift the veil and tell the American public, look, this is what we went through and this is why it cannot happen again," added Borger. "And I think we ought to take that message, and members of Congress ought to figure out what they ought to be able to do about that. And I think that, in a way, is what the January 6th committee is going to be talking about."

Among the other revelations in Esper's book is that Trump wanted a "secret" missile strike on Mexico, believing that it would wipe out drug cartels.

