Mark Meadows is 'halfway to being the John Dean' of the Trump administration: Morning Joe

Addressing the massive amount of incriminating texts former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough claimed the former North Carolina lawmaker could end up being Trump's John Dean.

Referencing Dean, who memorably turned on President Richard Nixon during the Watergate hearings -- which in turn was a major factor that led to Nixon's resignation in disgrace -- the "Morning Joe" co-host explained that history may be repeating itself.

After showing an extended clip of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) reading texts from Meadows' phone that showed panic among Trump's inner circle as the Capitol riot ensued, Scarborough claimed the willing turnover of the phone by one of Trump's closest aides was almost tantamount to turning on Trump.

"Joe, just to go back, those were anonymous texts from members of Congress and Mark Meadows, not anonymous to him, some Fox hosts went on the air in real-time saying this was Antifa and we have seen their concerns expressed to Meadows and his own son, Don Jr. pleading with the chief of staff to get his dad to do something about this," co-host Wille Geist prompted. "This goes to the point that Mark Meadows may not be cooperating now by giving his deposition, but he already cooperated. He gave 6,000 pages of documents -- those text messages would say so much about what happened that day and about the people who sent them."

"Like those [Fox News] hosts say one thing while the riots going on and were scared for their country said another that night and the weeks followed, Mark Meadows is just playing to an audience of one, Donald Trump," Scarborough replied. "He's already turned over the evidence. He's already halfway there to be the John Dean of January 6th whether he wants Donald Trump to like it."

Watch below:

