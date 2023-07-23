'Mark Meadows has gone silent': Fox Business host expects 'acolytes' to turn on Trump

Fox Business host Liz Claman predicted on Sunday that some of former President Donald Trump's "acolytes" could testify against him if he is charged with crimes related to the 2020 election.

During a panel discussion on Fox News, Claman clashed with conservative author Mollie Hemingway.

"It is very hard for Americans to see what's happened to our Department of Justice, and a competent media, again, would be covering it accurately, honestly, and about the threat it poses to our republic," Hemingway argued. "All these top Democrats said the election was stolen, and they claimed that the election had been stolen by Donald Trump being a traitor who had colluded with Russia."

"This was a horrible lie," she added. "They knew it was a lie, and nobody has been held accountable for it."

But Claman suggested Hemingway was trying to change the subject away from Trump's indictments.

"I look at it at the focus of the media level," she said. "One thing has been pointed out lately by both members of the right and the left media, the chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has gone silent."

"And there are some big questions as to who special counsel Jack Smith really has," she continued. "He may have some acolytes of President Trump who are in the only position that they can take, and that is the truth."

Claman pointed to text messages suggesting Meadows, a former White House chief of staff, knew Trump lost the election.

"So, you know, Mollie can go on and on about those focuses, but there are some evidence pieces here," she concluded.

Meadows' attorney denied his client has flipped on Trump.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.