Trump allies likely having second thoughts after watching what Mark Meadows is going through: ex-prosecutor
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance suggested 17 of the co-conspirators swept up in the Georgia RICO indictment related to the 2020 presidential election are likely keeping an eye on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' legal maneuvering which could cause them to have a change of heart.

Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Vance pointed to the grilling Meadows has endured as he attempts to get his case either dismissed or moved to a federal court and that it could lead to a change in legal strategy for those considering a similar challenge to their Fulton County indictments.

As Vance explained, "Meadows arguably has the best case of any of the defendants for removal, because as the chief of staff, he does have extensive duties. He does, as his lawyer said, have to keep the chief of staff hat on even when the president's on personal business."

"So the fact that Meadows has struggled to make out a case for removal bodes poorly for the additional defendants," she added. "[DOJ official] Jeff Clark, for instance, who is over at the DOJ running the environment and national resources division has a tough time saying he had any business whatsoever helping to develop a strategy for the DOJ to tell the states we are investigating serious fraud in this election."

"One wonders if there might be some reconsideration by these defendants now that they've seen what has happened in the Meadows hearing," she suggested. "If they do take the stand, they will be exposed to the same risk that Meadows has exposed himself to."

