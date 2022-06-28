Cassidy Hutchinson expected to tell J6 Committee about Mark Meadows trip to Georgia to discuss Trump's election loss

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, will testify in public before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, and she could provide new insight into efforts to overturn the former president's election loss in that state.

The panel has already interviewed Hutchinson for about 20 hours, including once within the last 10 days, and transcripts show they asked her about Meadows' travel to Georgia after the November 2020 election, reported CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

"The primary purpose of this trip was to visit family," Hutchinson said one trip. ""His son lives in Georgia, and they went down to see his son for Christmas. Conveniently, his son lives in close proximity to Cobb County, and Mr. Meadows had discussed at length coordinating any visits with Georgia state officials during this trip."

According to Hutchinson, he did meet with some Georgia officials, including deputy secretary of state Jordan Fuchs, during that trip, along with other unspecified officials.

"Mr. Meadows and Mr. Trump had conversations about what Mr. Meadows could potentially do down in Georgia," she told the committee. "Now, there was a point where I was going to go with him because he was going to conduct a few more meetings, but then it was decided that he would make it a little more informal and casual, which is when he decided to go and watch the ballots being counted."

