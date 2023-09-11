A judge denied Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia case to federal court last week, and now he sought and was granted an emergency intervention from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.



Princetown Professor Eddie Glaude called the desperation a "hail Mary" pass.

"Mark Meadows is shaking in his boots," Glaude said. "This is a Hail Mary pass, but this is not a Hail Mary catch of Franco Harris. He is scared, shaking in his boots, and this is a desperate play."

At the start of the panel discussion, it was reported that Donald Trump is demanding that Judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself because she previously chastised a Jan. 6 insurrectionist for their blind loyalty to one person.

Civil rights lawyer and professor Maya Wiley explained that recusal is "really hard to get," and it might be one of the reasons that special counsel Jack Smith hasn't done it in Miami with Judge Aileen Cannon, who made an intentional Trump-friendly ruling for which she was chastised by the appeals court.

Wiley explained that there must be a financial conflict or evidence of bias.

"Being wrong on a case is, as we saw from Judge Cannon, isn't the same thing as bias, although I would say there was evidence of bias in that wrong opinion," she said. "But it is dangerous, and in this case, it's not really much they can do about it unless it plays itself out and they get an appeal. But I think the point is — I think it is a Hail Mary, except there ain't a lot of religion in it."

In a discussion with Michael Cohen on his podcast, former prosecutor Harry Litman suspected that Meadows might flip on Trump.

