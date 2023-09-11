U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones granted an expedited hearing after former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asked for an emergency order in his Georgia election conspiracy case.

Last week, Jones ruled that Meadows' case should stay in Georgia state court after Meadows requested it be moved to federal. On Monday, Meadows filed an emergency motion asking the judge to stay his ruling pending appeal.

The judge wasted little time and granted Meadows' motion the same day.

"In the exercise of the Court's discretion, the Court orders expedited briefing," Jones wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was given 24 hours to respond to Meadows' request.

