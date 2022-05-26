GOP candidate for governor proposes new abortion 'punishment' after claiming life begins 'before conception'

Mark Sherwood, a Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma, asserted that he is against all exceptions for abortion because he believes life begins "before" conception.

"No life, even conceived in the most heinous or even less-than-ideal circumstances is a mistake," Sherwood told Real America's Voice host David Brody after revealing that his mother was likely a victim of rape. "As I sit here and talk to you, I can tell you unequivocally, even the people who are pro-choice are not mistakes. Everybody has a purpose."

"So I believe life begins in God before it begins at conception," he said, noting that his "plan is to push the legislators on both chambers as per their Republican GOP stance in Oklahoma to present this bill to the houses with the people behind it."

Sherwood insisted that he "will sign that bill because it's the right thing to do and we'll make it the law immediately to abolish abortion, no exceptions."

RELATED: 'Republicans could be in trouble in Michigan' as poll shows them out of step on Trump and abortion: report

The candidate admitted that women would continue to seek abortions even if the practice was outlawed. He compared illegal abortions to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Is it going to stop abortion all the way by people's choices? No," he said. "But do we need to create laws that match the punishment, that match the crime? Yes. And if we do that, God's hand and blessing will be back on this land. And it's going to take hard calls. It's going to take some guts."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

NOW WATCH: Parents of Texas school shooting victims question police delays



Parents of Texas school shooting victims question police delays www.youtube.com



