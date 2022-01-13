Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) drew attention after a racially-charged speech about a Black judicial nominee she accused of having a "rap sheet" because he had speeding tickets from his 20s. As CNN explained, the phrase "rap sheet" is typically used for arrests and prosecutions and conflating it with a speeding ticket is absurd.

The day after, Blackburn is being called out again for tweeting something that proves she either didn't read the story link or she was outright lying.

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Scientists have been wrong over and over and over since the beginning of time'

Blackburn attacked Washington, D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has started requiring masks and vaccine cards to operate throughout the city. She used the issue to say that liberals want to require a photo I.D. to buy milk but not to vote.

The problem, however, is that the link below her post showed that there's a carveout for people buying groceries and other retail establishments, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted with a screen capture of Blackburn's rant.