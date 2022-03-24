Marsha Blackburn attempted to own the libs on Twitter — and it backfired spectacularly

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has sought to make Republican efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade to ban abortion a centerpiece of the Republican argument against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Blackburn received her education in home economics from Mississippi State, but Republicans put her on the Senate Judiciary Committee despite her not having any experience as an attorney.

On Wednesday, she attempted to lecture about the Constitution not providing a right to abortion. It did not go well when her 15-word tweet mixed up American founding documents.

"The Constitution grants us rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – not abortions," she argued.

Instead of citing the Constitution, Blackburn actually cited the first line of the Declaration of Independence. While the former established America, the latter ended the colonies rule by the British crown.

Writer Molly Jong-Fast was surprised Blackburn hadn't taken down her tweet after four hours.





Ari Cohn, who is actually an expert on constitutional rights as a First Amendment attorney, said "Literally the LEAST we could ask is that members of Congress be familiar with the country's founding documents."

People quickly pilled on with jokes about the junior senator from Tennessee.









The Constitution sets requirements for the Senate. Basic intelligence and common sense are not included.

— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 24, 2022









That's the Declaration of Independence you bag of hair.

— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 24, 2022

















1. That's from the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution, Einstein.

2. You're on the Judiciary Committee. You should know this.

3. You violated your oath to the Constitution when you voted against impeachment, but at least read the document. pic.twitter.com/uoDkasCZYt

— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) March 24, 2022













You're so bad at this.

— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 24, 2022













The constitution says nothing about abortion. Neither does the Bible. Put down the Aquanet and crack a book once in awhile!

— Dee L Shulz (@ShulzL) March 23, 2022

























I am once again begging you to read a book.

— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) March 24, 2022








































































