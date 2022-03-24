Marsha Blackburn attempted to own the libs on Twitter — and it backfired spectacularly

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has sought to make Republican efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade to ban abortion a centerpiece of the Republican argument against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Blackburn received her education in home economics from Mississippi State, but Republicans put her on the Senate Judiciary Committee despite her not having any experience as an attorney.
On Wednesday, she attempted to lecture about the Constitution not providing a right to abortion. It did not go well when her 15-word tweet mixed up American founding documents.
"The Constitution grants us rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – not abortions," she argued.
Instead of citing the Constitution, Blackburn actually cited the first line of the Declaration of Independence. While the former established America, the latter ended the colonies rule by the British crown.
Writer Molly Jong-Fast was surprised Blackburn hadn't taken down her tweet after four hours.
Four hours later and still no one\u2019s explained to her the difference between the constitution and the Declaration of Independence.https://twitter.com/marshablackburn/status/1506772336812429319\u00a0\u2026— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1648091206
Ari Cohn, who is actually an expert on constitutional rights as a First Amendment attorney, said "Literally the LEAST we could ask is that members of Congress be familiar with the country's founding documents."
Literally the LEAST we could ask is that members of Congress be familiar with the country's founding documents. Unfortunately, our qualifications are basically "how old are you and can you exhibit the motor functions of a tadpole."— Ari Cohn (@Ari Cohn) 1648090216
People quickly pilled on with jokes about the junior senator from Tennessee. Here's some of what people were saying:
The Constitution sets requirements for the Senate. Basic intelligence and common sense are not included.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 24, 2022
It also exhorts us to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no one has gone beforehttps://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1506772336812429319\u00a0\u2026— Pennybags (@Pennybags) 1648090781
That's the Declaration of Independence you bag of hair.
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 24, 2022
1. That's from the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution, Einstein.
2. You're on the Judiciary Committee. You should know this.
3. You violated your oath to the Constitution when you voted against impeachment, but at least read the document. pic.twitter.com/uoDkasCZYt
— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) March 24, 2022
You're so bad at this.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 24, 2022
The constitution says nothing about abortion. Neither does the Bible. Put down the Aquanet and crack a book once in awhile!
— Dee L Shulz (@ShulzL) March 23, 2022
Somebody needs https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1506772336812429319\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/AwGPKbQNJV— Beau of The Fifth Column (@Beau of The Fifth Column) 1648092464
I am once again begging you to read a book.
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) March 24, 2022
Someone who doesn't know the difference between the Constitution, which forms the basis of law in the United States, and the Declaration of Independence, which is nothing more than an interesting historical document, shouldn't get to vote on who can be a Supreme Court Justicehttps://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1506772336812429319\u00a0\u2026— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) 1648088593
Kentanji Brown Jackson, Harvard Law, J.D. 2nd ranked law school in the nation.\n\nMarsha Blackburn, B.A. in Home Economics. Mississippi State University. 198th ranked university in the nation.— Grey_Obelisk (@Grey_Obelisk) 1648079709
That's in the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. \nI grew up in Tennessee public schools and you're an embarrassment to the state and education both, you racist box of hair.https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1506772336812429319\u00a0\u2026— Laura Chapin (@Laura Chapin) 1648089928