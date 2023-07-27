Legal experts expect 'massive detail' of Trump's crimes in upcoming indictment: CNN

Former President Donald Trump managed to avoid being indicted on Thursday, as the grand jury did not issue any decision and his legal team met with special counsel Jack Smith to try to get it pushed back.

But it is still overwhelmingly likely to happen in coming days — and, correspondent Jamie Gangel suggested on CNN, it is likely to contain extensive new details of Trump's involvement in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"That indictment hasn't happened yet," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "What are you hearing? I know you're talking to a lot of people about what that looks like if and when there is one."

"Let's first say if, because we don't know yet, but the target letter certainly takes us there," said Gangel. "I've spoken to a number of former Justice Department sources who have been following the case very closely, and this is educated look. One said, expect the indictment, if it comes, to be the mother of all speaking indictments. They expect it to be extensive, great detail."

Among the things legal observers are looking for, Gangel continued, is "who else is going to be named in this indictment?"

"Are we going to have unindicted coconspirators?" asked Gangel. "Can we tell people who have been cooperating, who were in Trump's inner circles. How does Mark Meadows fit into this case, his former chief of staff, in the room for so much of it. And the last thing they've said, and they've been saying this repeatedly since the target letter, they expect this case to be not just very strong but to be what they say is beyond a reasonable doubt plus. Why? Because he's the former President of the United States."

Watch the video below or at this link.