Matt Gaetz to appear at GOP event at Trump property with several other lawmakers — despite being mired in scandal
www.rawstory.com

On Tuesday, Vice News's Cameron Joseph reported that embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will be appearing at the "Save America Summit" hosted at former President Donald Trump's National Doral club in Florida on Friday.

The event, hosted by the pro-Trump group Women for America First, will have Gaetz speaking alongside several other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Gaetz is currently the subject of a Justice Department sex trafficking investigation, as officials probe whether he paid to transport a 17-year-old girl across state lines for sex, and whether he used drugs or campaign money to pay prostitutes.

Most Republicans have remained silent on the Gaetz scandal, including Trump himself.