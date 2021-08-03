Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)
Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who's under investigation by the FBI for alleged sex-trafficking of a minor, weighed in Tuesday afternoon on newly revealed sexual harassment allegations against New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"If he were a Republican, he wouldn't even need one named accuser for the media to smear him," Gaetz wrote, in an apparent reference to his own case.
Gaetz was responding to a tweet from Texas GOP Congressman Pat Fallon, who wrote: "Just imagine how the mainstream media would be covering the Cuomo scandal if he were a Republican."
Here's how Twitter reacted:
