Matt Gaetz takes out ad campaign attacking CNN to try to clear his name

On Wednesday, POLITICO reported that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has taken out a political ad attacking CNN as part of a PR offensive to try to deflect from the allegations of sex trafficking and misconduct.

"The new 30-second ad will be featured in the Florida Republican's congressional district and nationally on select cable networks, according to a statement from Gaetz's congressional campaign," reported Benjamin Din. "The ad marks the beginning of Gaetz's counteroffensive, as he 'fight[s] back against a multiweek fake news cycle against him,' it said."

"The ad incorporates footage obtained by Project Veritas, a conservative activist organization that has been known to use deceptive practices and spread misinformation in attempts to expose what it views as 'corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct' from liberal organizations or individuals," noted the report. "In the footage, a man identified as a CNN employee is heard making remarks about the news organization's coverage of Gaetz. A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment."

Recent reporting indicates that an indicted Gaetz associate, former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg, has been cooperating with the Justice Department since last year, and may have given information against the congressman. Greenberg was allegedly an intermediary Gaetz used to Venmo money that was used to pay teenage girls.