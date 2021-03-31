Matt Gaetz can't claim the DOJ is trying to extort him when Bill Barr started the probe: NYT reporter
On Tuesday, following the explosive new story that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is under investigation by the Justice Department as part of a sex trafficking probe, New York Times reporter Kate Benner broke down a key flaw in his denial of wrongdoing and accusation that the DOJ is engaging in "organized criminal extortion." The probe began under the Trump administration.

"This evening, Congressman Gaetz tweeted several times after your report, basically a statement and I want to read them here," said CNN anchor Jim Sciutto. "Over the past several weeks, my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name" ... I wonder, how does that square with your reporting and what he told you as you were reporting out this story?"

"Keep in mind, when this investigation was opened, it was opened under the Justice Department under William P. Barr, who last February told all prosecutors if anyone is investigated with a member of Congress, somebody running for office, anybody high-profile, that investigation had to be signed off on by their supervisor, the head of the criminal division and briefed to Bill Barr himself," said Benner. "It is unlikely that Bill Barr would have investigated one of President Trump's biggest allies as part of an extortion plot."

Watch below:

Kate Benner on Matt Gaetz's claim the DOJ sex trafficking probe is an extortion scheme www.youtube.com