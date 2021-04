Katie Hill speaks out on Matt Gaetz sex scandals

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) on Saturday explained the impact that the sex scandals involving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had on her.

In addition to allegations of sex trafficking, prostitution, and drug use, Gaetz has also been the subject of multiple reports that he showed photos and videos of naked women with colleagues, allegedly claiming they were sexual conquests.

Hill resigned from Congress after nude photos of her were published by a British tabloid against her consent.

"The last few days I've been depressed, anxious, nauseated, and haven't wanted to leave the house or even talk to the people I love," Hill revealed.

"If you've been the victim of nonconsensual intimate image abuse and are feeling the same way, please reach out to [the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative]. You're not alone," she wrote.

The two were reportedly friends while serving together in Congress. In 2019, Gaetz defended Hill after the photos were published.

And in 2020, Hill defended Gaetz during the uproar over his "son" Nestor.