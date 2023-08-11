Leaked recording reveals Michigan Trump ally ranting about 'civil war' after fake elector wife is indicted

Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock, the husband of one of the 16 fake electors in that state who were indicted on multiple felonies last month, is warning that MAGA loyalists could escalate their violence to the level of war in an audio recording reported by The Messenger on Friday.

“If the government continues to weaponize these departments against conservatives and the citizens that are then the taxpayers, you know what's going to happen to this country,” Matt Maddock asks, according to the audio obtained by The Messenger.

After attendees at the event shout possibilities, Maddock answers his own question: “Someone's going to get so pissed off, they're going to shoot someone. That's what's going to happen. Or we're going have a civil war or some sort of revolution. That's where this is, where this is going.”

"The comments, which Matt Maddock made days after former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice for his actions around the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, came at what was billed as a 'Free The 16 Electors Poolside Party!' at the Maddock’s home, hosted by Grand New Party PAC, an organization that is 'working to renew the Republican Party from within,'" reported Dan Merica.

IN OTHER NEWS: James Comer's 'crazy trail' allegations should make swing-district Republicans nervous: Morning Joe

The event is intended to raise proceeds for their legal fund to fight "Evil AG Dana Nessel."

The fake electors, including his wife and former Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock, are not the only ones facing legal consequences. The fake Trump electors in Georgia, including state party chair David Shafer, are under criminal investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and the false electors in Wisconsin are facing a civil suit brought by two of the real electors and a voter.

The Michigan GOP has descended into chaos in recent months, after failed secretary of state candidate and QAnon conspiracy theorist Kristina Karamo took over as chair. Party officials are now warring with each other over the unclear state of their finances, culminating in a physical brawl at a GOP meeting that put one person in the hospital and has state officials investigating.