Jim Jordan expands his investigation into Alvin Bragg after unprecedented Trump indictment
Congressman Jim Jordan during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) invited former Manhattan prosecutor Matthew Colangelo to appear for an interview with the House Judicial Committee to discuss Donald Trump's indictment.

The former president was indicted last month on 34 counts of business fraud by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office Colangelo worked in before quitting in frustration over the slow pace of Trump investigations, and Jordan said he wanted to speak to the former prosecutor about the origins of the case.

"Your testimony is necessary to advance our oversight and and to inform potential legislative reforms," Jordan wrote. "We therefore ask that you testify in a transcribed interview about these matters as soon as possible."

Colangelo, who served in the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden and as senior attorney at the New York attorney general’s office, was reportedly hired to "jump start" investigations into Trump's actions.

He oversaw the Civil, Civil Rights, Antitrust and Tax divisions at DOJ and he investigated Trump's alleged misreporting of his assets for attorney general Letitia James, who has sued the former president for fraud.

