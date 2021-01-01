Mitch McConnell has his own reasons for ignoring Trump's final demands: report

According to Axios founder Mike Allen, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is either pushing back, ignoring or soft-selling to his caucus Donald Trump's demands as the president scrambles for Republican Party help to remain in office during his last days.

With Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announcing that he is willing to contest the certification of the Electoral College votes on the floor of the Senate on Jan. 6th to the delight of the president, McConnell attempted to call him out during a conference call this week only to find out the Missouri Republican was a no-show. As for the other GOP senators, McConnell who has a history of keeping his caucus in line, reportedly told them to vote their "conscience" instead of insisting they back the president.

As Allen reports, McConnell likely sees Trump out of office to be a big plus, with the defeated president on the outside and McConnell remaining in control and still pulling the GOP's strings.

McConnell relishes once again becoming the most powerful Republican in the country with Trump sitting down in Florida and struggling to stay in the limelight, Allen suggested.

Writing, "You saw this with McConnell blocking Trump's push to raise stimulus checks to $2,000, which would have split Senate Republicans," Allen added, "Until now, McConnell's strategy was buffeted by the chaos Trump created. Now, the Senate leader — whose autobiography is called "The Long Game" — is finally able to set the party's course."

According to GOP operative close to the Senate Majority Leader, "McConnell is trying to reclaim the role he had in 2009 — leader of the opposition to a new Democratic president," to which Allen adds, "Depending on the outcome of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs, McConnell will have to find a way to protect — or regain — a Senate majority, in the face of Trump and his operatives promoting candidates who could win primaries but might well lose."

Should things go McConnell's way -- as it appears with few GOP senators signing up to help with Hawley's quest to try and overturn the 2020 presidential election and risk the wrath of the voters -- Allen predicted, "Beginning 19 days from now, McConnell is the most powerful Republican in the land."

You can read his analysis here.






