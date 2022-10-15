'Blackface expert' Megyn Kelly buried by MSNBC host after racism accusation

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross fired back at Megyn Kelly on Saturday morning in response to the former Fox News host calling her "the most racist person on television."
Kelly, who was ousted from MSNBC over comments she made defending the wearing of blackface as well as poor ratings after she jumped ship from Fox, recently used her podcast to attack Cross, who is Black, by misconstruing comments she made about NFL injuries -- and then called Cross as a "moron” and “dumbass.”
Discussing the injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Cross complained about NFL owners disregarding player injuries, and later added, "To see all these Black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for Black bodies and Black life. I mean, it just represents a larger issue.”
Saturday morning, Cross addressed the controversy and brought up Kelly's history of racist remarks that reportedly led to her MSNBC departure.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's lawyers cautioning him about his desire to 'get his pound of flesh'
"I know, Megyn Kelly, the blackface expert, had a lot to say about me this week based on something I actually never said and I just want to tell her, you swung and you missed," Cross began before adding, "Please girl, move on with your life."
"And, honestly the 'Jesus and Santa are white' lady is not going to claw her way back to social relevance on my show," she continued before showing a clip of her firing back at Kelly in a previous episode.
Watch below or at the link:
MSNBC 10 15 2022 10 52 22 youtu.be