John Kelly was forced to spend time putting down 'frivolous' Melania and Ivanka Trump fights: biographer
Melania and Ivanka Trump (Photos via AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, journalist Michael Schmidt, author of "Donald Trump v. The United States" which includes a biography of General John Kelly, explained that Kelly -- while serving as White House chief of staff -- was forced to mediate squabbles between first lady Melania Trump and her step-daughter Ivanka.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, the author claimed Ivanka's attempt to be regarded as the actual first lady took up an inordinate amount of Kelly's time while he was also attempting to keep Donald Trump from following his worst impulses.

Add to that, he explained, he had to rein in other staffers like Omarosa Manigualt and her enthusiasm for White House pool parties.

Speaking with Witt, he began, "John Kelly is a serious a national security figure as we can find: a four-star marine general who comes into the White House. He thinks that he needs to put in some structure and better staffing for Trump and all of a sudden, he is confronting far more frivolous issues like fights between the first lady and Ivanka Trump, and Ivanka Trump trying to maneuver, what Kelly was told, to become the first lady in this ceremonial way."

"I've written a book about at one point, Kelly had to go to Omarosa and tell her to stop having parties at the white house pool -- she was using the white house pool," he continued.

"And so, again, here's John Kelly concerned that we could be on the brink of war with North Korea, trying to mitigate these issues that are not serious, but we're front and center and the Trump White House where things were off of the rails," he added.

