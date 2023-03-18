'This is his problem': Former aide claims Melania is staying 'far' from Trump as indictment looms

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Melania Trump chief of staff Stephanie Grisham suggested her former boss is keeping her distance as Donald Trump faces multiple indictments, with one expected next week.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Grisham, who also briefly served as White House press secretary, claimed the former first lady has a history of staying clear of her husband's legal problems and, with the Manhattan D.A. reportedly on the verge of announcing an indictment over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, nothing has likely changed.

Asked by host Witt how Melania is holding up with her husband living under the cloud of multiple investigations, she claimed Melania is more than willing to let her husband deal with it.

In particular, she was asked about Donald Trump's claim on Saturday morning that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

"This morning when the news kind of started to hit, I have to say, she is the first person I thought of and, of course, their young son who is a minor," she told the MSNBC host. "And I just, thought there is still this family there that will also be affected in these are people I felt close to at one point."

"She always had the attitude of 'this is his problem, he can take care of it.' about which I really alway admired and respected," she continued. "I don't think I could've had that kind of attitude but I am sure that she has that same attitude right now, you know, this is your problem."

"I think she's probably sticking kind of far from him, I think she's doing her own thing, as she always does," she continued.

Watch below or at the link: