Melania 'surrounded by people who never talk about reality' to survive Trump scandals: report
Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

Melania Trump is living an unreal existence at Mar-a-Lago apart from her husband, and she "remains angry" at him over the hush money scandal that could land him under criminal indictment.

The former first lady lives in separate quarters from Donald Trump at their private club, and her parents also live there along with son Barron, who turned 17 years old on Monday, but a social source told People that she doesn't dwell much on her husband's legal problems.

"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," the source told the magazine.

The ex-president apparently expects to be indicted for falsifying records related to a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to hide their alleged affair shortly before the election, and the source said the 52-year-old Melania Trump has been angry since the scheme was first reported five years ago.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source said. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

Although she doesn't share the same living quarters as her husband, the couple often have dinner together or attend events at the resort club.

"She does very well with all of her socializing duties," the source said. "They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don't spend that much time together."

Melania has largely stayed out of her husband's legal affairs, which also involve investigations into his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection and classified documents improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago.

"[She] wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass," the source said, "but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight."

