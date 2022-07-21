‘It’s nonsense’: Melania's former chief of staff debunks former first lady’s J6 defense

Melania Trump's chief of staff during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol debunked her claim that she would've spoken out against the violent attempt to overturn the presidential election but was too busy to know what was going on.

Fox News reported, "Former first lady Melania Trump said Thursday that she was 'fulfilling' her official duties as First Lady of the United States of America on Jan. 6, 2021, telling Fox News Digital exclusively that had she been fully informed of the events taking place at the Capitol during the day, she 'would have immediately denounced the violence.'"

CNN's Jake Tapper interviewed former East Wing chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, who resigned on the day of the attack.

"You asked the first lady if she would be willing to condemn the violence, say it was fine for people to protest peaceably but condemn the violence is bad," Tapper said. "She said she didn't want to do it."

"Is it really possible that she would not know that there was a major riot at the capitol?" Tapper asked.

"No," Grisham replied. "The short answer is no."

"I don't want to take away the importance of today or tonight actually, but I will say that everything she said seems to me like an attempted distraction, actually, on behalf of her husband," she explained. "I can dispute every single thing that she said today with emails, with texts and also I sent her a text saying do you want to condemn violence? If she didn't know what I was talking about, why didn't she say 'what violence?' Instead, she said no."

"It rings to me as not true," Grisham concluded. "It's nonsense and it takes away from what's going to happen tonight."

Watch below or at this link.