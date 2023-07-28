Judge hands Trump a victory and blocks subpoena targeting Melania's emails

Donald Trump won a victory in court when a New York Judge blocked a pair of subpoenas targeting emails sent by his wife, Melania, CBS News reported.
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's office sought to obtain the emails in regards to his investigation into Trump's alleged falsification of business records, involving hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The judge, Juan Merchan, ruled that the subpoenas were overly broad in a decision released Thursday.
"The quashed subpoenas also sought nearly a year's worth of emails between Trump Organization employees and White House officials, more than two years of Trump's travel itineraries, and emails between former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff and Melania Trump, as well as from Graff to former director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller," CBS News' report stated.
Trump has been a fierce critic of Judge Merchan, one time posting on social media that the judge "hates me." He also accused Merchan of treating him "viciously" in last year's trial where his companies were found guilty of tax fraud.
Read the full report at CBS News.