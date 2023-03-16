'He's a fool': Michael Cohen burns Trump lawyer for 'failed' defense

Former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen on Thursday mocked current Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina and warned him that the former president would soon kick him to the curb just as he's done to so many past lawyers.

While speaking with CNN's Don Lemon, Cohen was asked to respond to Tacopina's attacks on Cohen's credibility as a witness against his client.

"He is a fool," Cohen stated bluntly. "Worse than that, what's going to happen -- and again i have been by Trump's side so long, I could tell you the playbook... Donald sent him out in order to lie, in order to continue with the narrative that only Donald wanted. He's failed in that! And so soon he will get cut off, just like so many others when Rudy messed up or Alina Habba messed up or [Evan] Corcoran or [John] Eastman or the other ones... Tacopina will be one of many."

Cohen then challenged the notion that he will be a bad witness for prosecutors given that he admitted in the past to perjuring himself in front of Congress.

RELATED: Trump indictment could hinge on new chief judge in DC: report

Among other things, Cohen said, his critics never note that he lied "at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump."

Watch the video below or at this link .





