Former Trump lawyer demands answers from inspector general after suspicious IRS audits were revealed

A former lawyer for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, is demanding answers from the inspector general of the Treasury Department after it was revealed that the IRS targeted two foes of the ex-president for rare and invasive audits.
Former FBI director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe, two of Trump's foes, were among just a few thousand Americans faced with a deep and detailed audit that could have been politically motivated.
Cohen was charged with tax fraud, among other charges, but continues to maintain that he's never committed tax fraud at any point in his life. Other financial charges like campaign finance violations were for Trump's payoff of adult film star Stormy Daniels with whom he had an affair after his third wife gave birth to their son. Cohen was charged with violating campaign finance laws but Trump was not. Cohen maintains that there was no tax fraud involved in the financial transaction, however.
In a letter from Cohen's lawyer, the inspector general of the Treasury Department was asked to similarly review the tax claims against Cohen and whether they were politically motivated.
"In light of the revelations that two prominent officials who President Donald Trump openly wanted prosecuted were both subjected to rare and rigorous audits by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), I would appreciate your office also reviewing the procedure by which Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Trump, was selected for investigation," says the letter Cohen gave to Raw Story.
The letter goes on to ask that the Treasury Department's inspector general "to investigate whether Michael Cohen was in any way unfairly targeted. As with Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe, if Mr. Cohen was targeted for political reasons, the public deserves to know, and those responsible must be held accountable. It is a matter of fairness, accountability and good governance."
