Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen doesn't think the ex-president will be capable of complying with the bail conditions set in Fulton County, Georgia. Still, he anticipates that Trump will only get a slap on the wrist.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Cohen, "Do you think he can comply with" the demands?

Cohen answered simply: "No chance. No chance. He can't."

Collins asked what would happen to Trump if he broke those conditions.

"Probably nothing will happen because there's obviously a fear of putting somebody in jail," Cohen said, referring to a judge's fears of Trump as a presidential candidate. "I mean, maybe they'll increase his bond and then they'll do it again. And then maybe even a fourth time. But Donald can't help himself. When he has a hatred — or an ire for somebody, he cannot help but get it off his chest. And the only way he can do it is through his 'untruth social.'"

Cohen explained that most Americans don't understand what it's like being a personal target of the former president of the United States. Even without the power and force of the federal government behind him, Trump still manages to call his lone wolves to violence.

"Unless you're the recipient of the hatred that comes from Donald Trump's posts like I have been and continue to be, unless you're the recipient of the hatred from the people that follow Donald, you really can't understand how devastating it is," said Cohen. "I applaud the judge for putting restrictions on him. And I understand the argument about the First Amendment, that they're stifling, the former president, the Republican presumed nominee. I get it. But Donald, with his, you know, with his dog whistle, truly has the ability to change people's lives."

In some cases, like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, they say that Trump has destroyed their lives.

Cohen also voiced confusion as to why Trump would refuse to pay for legal fees for his former lawyers, even Rudy Giuliani. Recent reports show that the amount is far worse than previously known.

"There is never a reason for Donald that you can isolate and say, why is he paying, well, you know, for Don Jr., right, or for Kimberly 'gargoyle,'" Cohen said, referring to Guilfoyle. "But we don't know as to why not for Jenna Ellis. Why not for Rudy Giuliani? Donald is an idiot. Let me be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that the last person you want — three people you don't want to throw under the bus like that, your lawyer, your doctor, and your mechanic. Because one way or the other you're going to go down the hill and there will be no brakes. That's the problem."

Cohen explained that even Giuliani said that he has "smoking gun information" about Trump. "Well, if that's true, he continued, "I strongly suggest Rudy— and I don't have to suggest anything to Rudy. He's the one that, you know, basically came up with this concept of strong-arming when he was the head of the Southern District of New York. He's going to need to speak, and he's going to need to speak before everybody else does."

Cohen agreed it is a mistake not to pay for Giuliani's legal fees.

See the full video of the interview below or at the link here.