'Turning the tables': How Fani Willis could take down Rudy Giuliani using his own method

Before he helped former President Donald Trump push conspiracy theories and schemes about the 2020 election, before he was even mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani was a federal prosecutor in Manhattan who helped take out the mob. Now, he could ultimately go down in Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis' election interference case using the same type of anti-organized crime statute he himself used.

This comes as Willis reportedly is preparing to issue a dozen indictments in the election cases for the fake elector scheme and efforts to breach voting systems, including the potential for racketeering charges.

Rick Stengel, a former Obama administration Undersecretary of State and TIME Magazine editor, broke down the implications of this on MSNBC Wednesday.



"It's just so remarkable we know so much before we read the indictment," said anchor Alicia Menendez. "A big part will be walking us through this chapter by chapter, but we already understand. We already have the tape that we have heard ad nauseam. I mean, it is going to be amazing to sit down with that indictment and almost see what more there is."

"Well, she has to tell the story in a linear way that makes sense," said Stengel. "And actually, one of the things that are ironic about it is that she may use the RICO statutes, the racketeering statutes, which was first used by Rudolph Giuliani when he was a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York against the Mafia."

In other words, said Stengel, "she's turning the tables on him. And what he did to the local election officials in Georgia was really just odious. He ruined their lives with, kind of, impunity until now for this false elector scheme."

Watch the video below or at the link.