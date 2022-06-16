'Tantamount to a revolution': Retired federal judge hammers Trump in statement before House testimony

In a statement released to CNN hours before he is expected to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, retired conservative federal judge Michael Luttig made clear he feels Donald Trump put the country at great risk by attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Luttig advised former vice president Mike Pence to ignore the former president's entreaties to throw out votes and ask states to reconsider their own election results which, in turn, infuriated supporters of Trump who chanted "Hang Mike Pence" as they stormed the Capitol building.

You can read his entire statement here.



In his statement, obtained by CNN, Luttig wrote, “It is breathtaking that these arguments even were conceived, let alone entertained by the President of the United States at that perilous moment in history. Had the Vice President of the United States obeyed the President of the United States, America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”

He added, "This false and reckless insistence that the former president won the 2020 presidential election has laid waste to Americans’ confidence in their national elections. More alarming still is that the former president pledges that his reelection will not be ‘stolen’ from him next time around, and his Republican Party allies and supporters obeisantly pledge the same.”

READ MORE: 'A dead giveaway': Capitol Police slammed by former FBI official for blowing off Loudermilk's MAGA tour

According to CNN he also defended the work being done by the bi-partisan select committee, writing, "No American ought to turn away from January 6, 2021 until all of America comes to grips with what befell our country that day, and we decide what we want for our democracy from this day, forward.”

You can read more here.