'She has matured': GOPer welcomes Marjorie Taylor Greene to committees despite 9/11 denials

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) refused to say that Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) should not be on the House Homeland Security Committee because she promoted a conspiracy theory denying the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

During an interview on ABC's This Week program, host Martha Raddatz asked McCaul about Greene's appointment to the Homeland Security and Oversight committees.

"She doubted 9/11," Raddatz said. "She doubted a plane hit the Pentagon. She later apologized for that. But she said that in 2018. Should she be on that committee? You are on that committee."

"You know, these conspiracy theories that people go down, I disagree with this," McCaul replied. "I'm having to debunk this. This one was the worst violation. 9/11 was not a hoax. It was carried out by Al Qaeda. There's no question in my mind."

"Should she be on the committee?" Raddatz pressed.

"Well, you know, look, this is 2018," McCaul said. "I will tell you she has matured. I think she is — she realizes she doesn't know everything and she wants to learn and become, I think, more of a team player."

The lawmaker said other members of the Republican caucus should "try to bring her in and try to educate her that these theories that she has are not accurate."

"Would you have rather seen a different choice?" Raddatz wondered.

"I'm not the chair of that committee, and I'm not the Speaker either," McCaul concluded.

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.