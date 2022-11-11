Michael Moore: Republicans tried to make America into a 'theocracy' — and it cost them big

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," liberal filmmaker Michael Moore — one of the few pundits to predict that Republicans would not experience a "red wave" in the 2022 midterms — broke down the key factor he believed made the difference, and that made him suspect all along that Republican strength was not what it appeared.
Specifically, Moore suspected that analysts weren't capturing the voter anger over the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate national abortion rights — and that that was the driving motivation of enough voters to make the difference.
"The day, June 24th, that the conservative majority — Catholic conservative court decided to issue a religious edict that the American public was to follow the rules of the bishops of the catholic church — in other countries we have a name for that when the top religious leaders," said Moore.
"Theocracy," said anchor Ari Melber.
"Yes. Sorry, it doesn't compute," said Moore. "I knew that night when I went to bed on Supreme Court night, June 24th, I just — boy, I just relaxed. I thought, well, oh my god, there goes the red wave. You've told the majority gender — not a small clique or not a small section of society — you've told the majority gender that we're going to have an apartheid situation here, where the majority is going to be told by the minority how you're going to live your life."
"That doesn't fly if you're a red-blooded American," Moore added.
