Michele Bachmann blames abortion rights for immigration surge in rant to Steve Bannon

Right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann, appearing in the latest episode of Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, said that abortion rights in the United States are the cause of the immigration influx at the country's southern border with Mexico.

The former Minnesota Republican congresswoman made that leap while commenting on the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito about the possible reversal of the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. In her opinion, the potential repeal of the decision is "no big deal" and would return the U.S. to where it was 49 years ago.

After saying that individual states should have the right declare whether abortions should be legal, Bachmann then connected the issue of reproductive rights with immigration.

"Here's what the kicker is," she said. "Because of that decision -- poorly crafted decision -- there are 62 million people who are not alive and breathing on this Earth because of it."

IN OTHER NEWS: Dem senator calls out Republicans for expressing outrage over SCOTUS leak while shrugging off Jan. 6 attack

She told Bannon that, absent the abortions that have taken place since the landmark ruling, the United States would not have migrants looking to enter the country.

You can watch the entire clip below or at this link.