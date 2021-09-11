Republican threatened by racist misogynist for not going along with controversial Arizona audit

Law enforcement in Arizona has reportedly been notified after a Republican legislator and candidate for Secretary of State was threatened by a racist misogynist.

"A Republican state senator who has criticized the ongoing review of the 2020 election was threatened in an email sent the same day a prominent conspiracy theorist urged his followers to contact her," The Arizona Republic reported Saturday. "It's only the latest threat against an Arizona public official since Trump lost the November election here, sparking a backlash by supporters across the country who demanded a review of the results."

In May, Arizona troopers were tasked with guarding Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after the Democrat received death threats for criticizing the controversial audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas.

Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita posted a screenshot to Twitter of the threat she received.

"Listen up you sp*c b*tch," the message began.

"You have one chance to give the American people the Audit report or were [sic] coming for you, we know where you live, we know where you get groceries, and we know where your family lives. You better do the right thing or your [sic] going to feel the consequences. You Understand? We the people are no longer willing to play," the message read.

In July, Ugenti-Rita was booed off the stage at a Republican rally pushing Trump's "Big Lie" of election fraud.