'It fits a pattern': MSNBC's Mika reveals her own experience with Trump attempts at 'tampering'

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski said the phone call Donald Trump allegedly made to a White House staffer ahead of their testimony "fits a pattern" that she has personally experienced.
The Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Trump allegedly called a witness, a White House support staffer whose lawyer then reported the incident to the FBI, in an apparent attempt to influence their testimony, and the "Morning Joe" co-host said he has tried to personally influence her own coverage of him.
"One hundred percent," Brzezinski said. "One more point on the witness tampering. It seems from the experience that Joe [Scarborough] and I have had, Willie [Geist] perhaps, as well, with Donald Trump, it fits a pattern. Making a call, thinking you can try and talk someone into maybe, you know, trying to smooth something over. I remember time and time again, the man being shocked that a phone call wouldn't change the way we covered a story. He is extremely undisciplined and has this sort of sense of power of himself that he thinks he can push through whatever he wants done, even if it's not correct."
"It'll be very interesting to hear more about that phone call and who that witness is," she added.
The House select committee has one more public hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 21, in prime time, but its members have said additional hearings could be held later to present new information.
"The committee is not ruling out future hearings this summer," Brzezinski said. "They're wide open to more. The chairman pointed out to that surprise June 28 hearing with Cassidy Hutchinson, saying, quote, 'Something could come up.' Another member of the committee said additional hearings would, quote, 'Depend on where the evidence takes us.'"
"I've heard that tons of evidence is still coming in, and that they're poring through it all," she added.
