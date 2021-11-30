'It's wrong what's happening over there': MSNBC's Mika shreds Fox News for 'spewing hatred and lies'

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski went on a rampage against Donald Trump voters and then turned her attention to Fox News.
The conservative network's Lara Logan compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, and the "Morning Joe" co-host blasted Fox News as dangerous propaganda.
"This is as bad as it gets," Brzezinski said. "Making parallels between Dr. Fauci and Dr. Mengele. That's a news organization. I want to know who the news director is who thinks that they are news director for a news organization, when they're literally spewing hatred and lies over the airwaves, and feeding their many viewers that they have -- America loves to watch Fox News -- but it's not news. It's lies and hatred, and people trying to get attention by using the Trump way of lying. Twisted, sick you-know-what."
"It seems silly to be lifting up [Rep.] Lauren Boebert and [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene and even talking about these weak, pathetic people who are bending to the easiest, lowest-hanging fruit in Trumpworld," she added. "I mean, they're floating around the very bottom and feeding off of it, and it's kind of sad what they're doing to our country. It's upsetting ... it's wrong what's happening over there."
11 30 2021 06 27 11 www.youtube.com