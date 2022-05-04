MSNBC’s Mika busts Republicans for pointing fingers over SCOTUS leak — when they probably know who did it

Republicans are blaming the "far left" for the leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade, but MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski thinks they already know who did it.

Washington is consumed with speculation about the leak, but the "Morning Joe" co-host said the intrigue is distracting from the likelihood that women and girls will lose a longstanding right to potentially life-saving medical care if the 5-4 ruling stands -- and she ripped "old white guys" like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for taking the focus away from that.

"You're going to tell us about the rights, the 50 years of rights, the decades of precedent that has just been spit on and thrown away in this draft opinion," Brzezinski said. "Might be tweaked a little bit, but the bottom line is this is setting women back in so many different ways with so many different consequences, and you're going to tell us that the story is the leak -- really?"

"The leak is fascinating, it's historic, it's never happened before, and whoever did it -- it's interesting because I think we're going to find out who did it," Brzezinski continued. "I think some people already know who did it, and I think a lot of people are already alluding to who did it, and it's not who you think, Mitch."

But all of that misses the point, she said.

"That's not the story we care about, okay," Brzezinski said. "The story that women across America and the men who love them or the men who might like sex care about is our fundamental right to abortion that this draft opinion overturns, and that's the story, just to give you a sense of news judgment and what people care about, that's what they care about. Just -- I just had to say that, I'm sorry."

"That was disgusting, that was sickening to watch, to tell us what the story is," she added. "To tell the press what the story is, to tell us women, who are at the focus of this story, our rights, what happens to us, our health care, our daughters, our sisters, our mothers, you're going to tell us what the story is, a leak in the Supreme Court. It's fascinating, it's unprecedented and there is a fantastic trail to be followed there, and it should be, because that shouldn't happen. Chief Justice John Roberts even said that. It's a story, but it's not the story, okay. Get it right for once in your life."



