MSNBC's Mika mocks Donald Trump for forgetting Melania's birthday

Melania Trump (Screen Capture)
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski ripped Donald Trump for apparently forgetting his wife's birthday.
The former president repeatedly posted Wednesday about the start of his defamation trial in the rape case filed by author E. Jean Carroll and his political rival Ron DeSantis, but the "Morning Joe" co-host noted that he failed to publicly wish a happy birthday to former first lady Melania Trump.
"Even Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted birthday wishes, but Donald Trump did not," Brzezinski said.
"Instead, he posted 15 times on his social media platform criticizing Ron DeSantis and commenting on the civil trial accusing him of sexual assault," she added. "It is Thursday, April 27."
Watch the segment below or at this link.
